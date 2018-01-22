Contact Us
Make My Homepage

PennEast Pipeline gets federal OK pending NJ permits

By Associated Press January 22, 2018 1:09 PM
Natural gas pipelines
Natural gas pipelines (Katja Buchholz/Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A $1.1 billion pipeline designed to bring Marcellus Shale natural gas from northeastern Pennsylvania to New Jersey has received federal approval, although the project lacks important permits in New Jersey.

PennEast Pipeline Company spokeswoman Patricia Kornick said Monday that she anticipates construction on the roughly 120-mile (193-kilometer) pipeline will begin this year and take about seven months. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission gave approval to the PennEast pipeline Friday over the protests of environmental groups, who say it would irreversibly damage the landscape.

The pipeline is designed to deliver enough natural gas to serve nearly 5 million homes in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.

However, Kornick couldn’t immediately say whether construction will begin before the project receives pollution-control permits in New Jersey designed to protect wetlands and waterways. The pipeline consortium plans to apply.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

More From New Jersey 101.5

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

 

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: | Category: New Jersey News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM