Peeps: Fresh or Stale?

"Peeps" have long been a part of the Easter Season! Just enjoy them.. and try not to think what LOTS of these sugary, marshmallow "chicks" can do to your teeth...and your waistline!

COUNT the packages of Peeps! (Craig Allen photo).

Although urban legends exist saying that Peeps are indestructible ...they're made from sugar, corn syrup, gelatin...

...and as you can plainly see:various color food dyes...

Every raspberry that I have ever picked was...red. (Craig Allen photo).

While they are mostly found in Easter Baskets...the "Just Born" company in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, likes to think of Peeps as always in season ...now making Peeps for Valentines Day, Halloween and Christmas!

My aunt in St Louis always buys Peeps by the truckload after Easter....and send lots back to her sister (my mother)...who lives just outside Bethlehem P.A....

Peeps by the palette! (Craig Allen photo).

...so she's actually buying them in America's Heartland, and shipping them home...where they were " born. "

As always, there will be Peeps with my name on them, the next time I drop in on my mom!

Over the years, I have come to believe that there are two "types" of Peeps (literally and slang figuratively):

"Peeps" who like their peeps " fresh " and those who like them a little more... aged .

I know where I am on this one...I'm a "fresh" kinda guy.

How about you?

What color Peep do you like best?

This peeps photo is NOT meant to sway your "color" vote! (Craig Allen photo).

What color(s) will you put in Easter Baskets on Easter morning?

And...what...FLAVOR?

"Party Cake" flavor? (Craig Allen photo).

Above: "speckled peeps!" Below: ?

There are...3..mystery" flavors?! I'll PASS! (Craig Allen photo).

Just some... food for thought . Rather, junk food...for thought?

Thanks for "chiming in," my " peeps! "

Now, brush your teeth!