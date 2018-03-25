Pedestrian killed on Parkway after being struck three times

EAST ORANGE — A person standing in the middle of the road on the Garden State Parkway was killed after being hit by three vehicles, according to the State police.

A Volkswagen Passat hit the individual standing in one of the northbound lanes near Route 280 just before the Park Avenue overpass in East Orange around 11:30 p.m., according to State Police spokesman Sgt. Lawrence Peele. The impact threw the person into another lane where they were hit by two other vehicles, Peele said.

It was not known why the pedestrian, whose identity and gender were not disclosed, was in the roadway.

All three vehicles stopped and are co-operating with police, according to Peele, and no one in those vehicles was injured.

Peele said the highway was closed for over three hours for an initial investigation.

