Pedestrian killed during Newark police pursuit

NEWARK — A woman was killed crossing a street during a police pursuit on Saturday night.

Katerine Carter, a spokeswoman for the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, confirmed the fatality but did not disclose additional details including the circumstances of the pursuit.

Police told CBS New York the woman was struck at South 14th Street and Madison Avenue around 10:30 p.m.. The woman was pinned against a parked car, and debris from the impact was scattered all over the street, according to the report.

Citing police, RLS Metro Breaking News reported that the incident began with a carjacked Jeep in East Orange.

