2nd pedestrian killed by a car this week in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD — A 53-year-old man died Thursday night after being bit by a car near Ocean Avenue, making it the second fatal pedestrian accident in this township in a week.

The township had more than a dozen fatal roadway accidents last year.

In Thursday’s incident, investigators say 24-year-old Juan Soriano Ramirez hit the pedestrian about 9:50 p.m. after Ramirez, who had realized that a local business was closed, tried to re-enter the road.

Juan Soriano-Ramirez

(Photo courtesy Ocean County Jail)

Lucas Rodriguez De La Rosa, 53, was struck by the 2002 Dodge Stratus in the eastbound lane, police said.

De La Rosa was pronounced dead at 10:37 p.m. at Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.

The Stratus sustained damage to the windshield and front bumper.

Investigators found that Ramirez was driving with a suspended license and as a result was arrested on charges of causing a death while operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

The Lakewood Police Department Traffic Safety Unit, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department CSI Unit responded to the scene.

On Sunday, a 29-year-old man died after being bit by a car while crossing Route 70 near Vermont Avenue.

