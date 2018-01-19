Contact Us
Make My Homepage

2nd pedestrian killed by a car this week in Lakewood

By Vin Ebenau January 19, 2018 6:00 PM

LAKEWOOD — A 53-year-old man died Thursday night after being bit by a car near Ocean Avenue, making it the second fatal pedestrian accident in this township in a week.

The township had more than a dozen fatal roadway accidents last year.

In Thursday’s incident, investigators say 24-year-old Juan Soriano Ramirez hit the pedestrian about 9:50 p.m. after Ramirez, who had realized that a local business was closed, tried to re-enter the road.

Juan Soriano-Ramirez (Photo courtesy Ocean County Jail)
Juan Soriano-Ramirez
(Photo courtesy Ocean County Jail)

Lucas Rodriguez De La Rosa, 53, was struck by the 2002 Dodge Stratus in the eastbound lane, police said.

De La Rosa was pronounced dead at 10:37 p.m. at Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.

The Stratus sustained damage to the windshield and front bumper.

Investigators found that Ramirez was driving with a suspended license and as a result was arrested on charges of causing a death while operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

The Lakewood Police Department Traffic Safety Unit, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department CSI Unit responded to the scene.

On Sunday, a 29-year-old man died after being bit by a car while crossing Route 70 near Vermont Avenue.

 

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Filed Under: | | | Category: New Jersey News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM