2nd pedestrian killed by a car this week in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD — A 53-year-old man died Thursday night after being bit by a car near Ocean Avenue, making it the second fatal pedestrian accident in this township in a week.
The township had more than a dozen fatal roadway accidents last year.
In Thursday’s incident, investigators say 24-year-old Juan Soriano Ramirez hit the pedestrian about 9:50 p.m. after Ramirez, who had realized that a local business was closed, tried to re-enter the road.
Lucas Rodriguez De La Rosa, 53, was struck by the 2002 Dodge Stratus in the eastbound lane, police said.
De La Rosa was pronounced dead at 10:37 p.m. at Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.
The Stratus sustained damage to the windshield and front bumper.
Investigators found that Ramirez was driving with a suspended license and as a result was arrested on charges of causing a death while operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.
The Lakewood Police Department Traffic Safety Unit, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department CSI Unit responded to the scene.
On Sunday, a 29-year-old man died after being bit by a car while crossing Route 70 near Vermont Avenue.
Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on
Leave a Comment