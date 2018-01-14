Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Pay up … or it’s lights out! NJ utility warns of latest scam

By Joe Cutter January 14, 2018 7:00 PM
147292100
Carlos_bcn

Atlantic City Electric warns its customers that scammers are calling around and threatening service cutoffs within a hour for unpaid bill balances.

Utility spokesman Frank Tedesco says the caller tells customers they can stave off service disruption by sending them a prepaid debit card.

“They are falsely claiming that a customer’s electric service account is delinquent and will be shut off for nonpayment unless a ‘green dot’ gift card is purchased for a specific amount dictated by the scammer.”

The scammer often becomes angry and tells the customers that his or her account is past due and service will be shut off if the payment is not made, usually within an hour.

“That should be a red flag for our customers: If they receive a call from someone claiming to be from Atlantic City Electric, claiming a monetary payment immediately, with the threat of shutting off service. It is a scam.”

He says the utility will never terminate service without several prior notices.

“[Customers] should never provide any sort of Social Security number or personal information to anyone initiating contact, claiming to be a representative with Atlantic City Electric. And we also encourage customers to ask to see a photo ID if a utility worker approaches their home or business, which has happened in the past.”

Also be skeptical of folks wearing clothing with old or defaced company logos.

Tedesco says Atlantic City Electric never requests payment with a gift card.

Customers can always call the company’s hotline at 800-642-3780 or website to check on the status of their account.

Joe Cutter is the afternoon news anchor at New Jersey 101.5

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: | | | Category: Money & Business | New Jersey News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM