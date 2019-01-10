Paterson man at police HQ had meningitis, mayor says

PATERSON — Jameek Lowery had meningitis when he went to Paterson Police headquarters on Saturday morning, according to Mayor Andre Sayegh.

Sayegh said anyone who was in contact with the 27-year-old before his death, including friends, family, medical personnel, and police, should be tested for meningitis.

The mayor's office would not confirm reports that Lowery specifically had spinal meningitis.

Lowery walked into the city's police headquarters early Saturday morning and recorded live video in which he claimed police would kill him, then was physically and forcefully restrained, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office, when cops put him into an ambulance.

By the time he arrived at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center between five and 12 minutes later, he was unresponsive, the prosecutor's office said. Lowery died on Monday.

The incident sparked two nights of protests in front of Paterson City Hall over how the situation was handled, with accusations by community members that Lowery was beaten by police.

Spinal meningitis is an infection of the fluid and membranes around the brain and spinal cord that spreads rapidly through the body, according to Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles . Without treatment, spinal meningitis can cause brain damage in hours and can be fatal within 24 hours.

Three police officers and two firefighters have started an anti-bacterial regimen because of their direct dealing with Lowery, unnamed law enforcement sources told NBC 4 New York . Dozens of members of the St. Joseph's staff may also have been unknowingly exposed.

The sources said it appears some of Lowery's organs had shut down. It's also believed Lowery had drugs in his system, and that may have been a contributing factor. A reported injury to Lowery's eye socket may be related to another injury he suffered a year ago, according to law enforcement.

On Wednesday night, the second night of protests at City Hall, religious and community leaders addressed the crowd but cautioned that people still want answers about Lowery, according to a NorthJersey.com report .

One of those who addressed the crowd, Corey Lewis-Teague, is skeptical of the spinal meningitis report.

"Now, 'they' say he had meningitis ... The cover-up is worse than the crime. This is why I’ve said from the start that the family must have an INDEPENDENT PROSECUTOR! Can’t y’all see what’s happening?! Anything to divert and derail a movement," Teague wrote on his Facebook page .

