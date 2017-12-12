Paterson cops going door to door to find woman believed abducted

PATERSON — It has been a week since the mother of a young child was reported missing. Police now say they are stepping up their efforts to find her.

Shanaya Coley, 24, is believed to have been abducted from the parking lot of her apartment complex last Tuesday, authorities said last week.

Coley's father, Willie, told NBC New York that his daughter had taken out a restraining order to protect her and her 3-year-old son, but he only learned about it from police after her disappearance and he didn't know who the restraining order was meant for. He told reporters that his daughter's glasses were found in the parking lot outside of her apartment and that there was blood on the ground.

NorthJersey.com reported on Tuesday that police will be going door to door in order to learn as much information as they can about her possible whereabouts.

Capt. Richard Reyes confirmed to New Jersey 101.5 that "detectives and volunteers are still out talking to people," but said there was no new information about the case.

The case is also being investigated by the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office's Major Crimes Unit, which handles missing persons cases for the county.

Chief Assistant Prosecutor Jason Statuto told New Jersey 101.5 that "all investigative efforts are being utilized at this point." Statuto said he was "disappointed" there hasn't been more progress made in the case, but said they were not giving up their efforts.

"Obviously we're very concerned about her whereabouts," he said. "We wish we could have found her by now but we're going to keep looking."

Police are asking anyone with information about Coley's whereabouts to call the Prosecutor's Office at 862-849-6019 or the Paterson Police Department at 973-321-1120.

