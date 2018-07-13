Passenger taken from cruise ship off Jersey Shore

SANDY HOOK — The U.S. Coast Guard evacuated a woman from a cruise ship as it passed the Jersey Shore on Thursday night.

Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Sea radioed the Coast Guard around 7 p.m. that a 48-year-old woman was having a seizure. The command center watchstander at the Coast Guard Sector New York dispatched a medical crew from Station Sandy Hook.

The woman, accompanied by a nurse, was brought to shore on a 47-foot motor life boat.

The Coast Guard said she was transferred to an EMS crew's care.

