Party’s off in Point Pleasant Beach but on someplace else?

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The party is definitely not happening at one Jersey Shore boardwalk on Friday but could be happening someplace else.

The Summer Beach Party announced on social media as happening for most of the day on Friday on the Point Pleasant Beach boardwalk has been canceled by its organizers, according to Point Pleasant Beach Police chief Joseph Michigan, who warned about the party in a Facebook post of his own.

Law enforcement will still have a large presence on Friday, and through the weekend, according to Michigan.

"Due to the nature of social media and the exposure that this event has already generated, this agency will be going forward with our planned security measures to ensure the safety and security of all residents and visitors this holiday weekend," Michigan wrote.

The invitation was just for the "boardwalk" and Michigan was concerned about large crowds coming to the boardwalk with no particular destination. A similar situation developed in Seaside Park and Seaside Heights during the Saturday of Father's Day weekend when an estimated 16,000 people came looking for a party promoted on social media.

The organizers and participants of the canceled event may still be determined to have a party at the Shore. DJ g.mallyyy posted a revised flier for the same event on Friday at a "secret location" available via a direct message.

The Instagram account for bandzjuicedupkk, which was promoting an event scheduled for Friday called "2 Lit 2 Function" at an unspecified location in Piscataway, added a second event in Union. The newer event also did not list a specific location.