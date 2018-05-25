Party boat crashes into yacht — with Weehawken prom on board

HOBOKEN — A marine mishap made the Weehawken prom a memorable one for all the wrong reasons.

Video captured by photographer Matt Stallone showed the party boat Cornucopia Destiny, with the Weehawken High School senior prom on board, crashing into the smaller yacht named Sundancer, which then hit the pier along the Hudson River.

"First they hit the boat then backed up then rammed it full speed," Stallone wrote on Twitter.

There were 95 students and 11 faculty members on board the boat, according to News 12 New Jersey.

Weehawken school superintendent Robert R. Zywicki, in a series of messages on his Twitter account, said all the students were fed while still on board, checked by EMS, and taken to the Weehawken Elks Lodge via bus to continue their evening.

"Every effort will be made to hold another prom before graduation," Zywicki wrote in one of his messages.

There was minor damage to both boats and the pier, according to Hoboken Police, who are investigating the cause of the crash.

The Hoboken Fire Department, Hoboken Volunteer Ambulance Corps, and New Jersey State Police responded to the scene

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ.

More from New Jersey 101.5: