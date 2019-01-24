Parsippany mayor slams development after 4th mishap at Whole Foods site

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS — A retaining wall collapsed Thursday in what was the latest construction mishap where a shopping center is being built.

Mayor Michael Soriano said this is the fourth time an incident "directly related to erosion" at the Waterview Marketplace property has impacted traffic on Route 46.

Last winter, the township had to deal with two mudslides and a utility pole collapse at the construction site.

Soriano said a thorough review will be completed by township engineers and building inspectors. He also said he's "fatigued" by how much taxpayer money has been tied up in dealing with the response to these mishaps. He said it's not clear whether the development could face fines.

The retaining wall has been dubbed by some frustrated locals as the "Great Wall of Parsippany," to which Soriano said "there's nothing great about it."

Work got underway last year on the 26-acre property, which entails a 150,150-square-foot shopping center.

Rending of Waterview Market Place near Rt 46 (RD Management LLC & JMF Properties)

Earlier this week, developers RD Management and JMF Properties announced MedFirst Primary & Urgent Care as the latest business to sign a lease at Waterview Marketplace. Other stores at the center will include DSW, Ulta Beauty, Orangetheory Fitness, Homesense, Shake Shack, B.GOOD and The Paper Store.

President Richard Birdoff said the company is "aware that a small portion of the retaining wall became unstable today.

"Our engineers are currently investigating the cause. We have secured the site and we will make repairs immediately."

