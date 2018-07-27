Parkway, Turnpike and Route 1 flooded by Friday storm

A fierce thunderstorm Friday afternoon left parts of major highways under water in New Jersey. And the worst may be yet to come.

On the New Jersey Turnpike, there was flooding near Exit 12 for Carteret and Rahway at 6 p.m.

On the Garden State Parkway, there was flooding northbound near Exit 131 for Wood Avenue in Woodbridge.

Drivers shared video of the flooding on the Parkway, showing cars crawling through the water.

There also was high water on Route 1 near Menlo Park Mall in Edison and Woodbridge; Route 184 in Woodbridge; and Route 17 in Wood-Ridge.

Another round of heavy thunderstorms are forecast for the coast until 8 p.m.

"Torrential downpours and intense lightning are practically guaranteed. Damaging winds (> 60 mph) and small hail are possible too. The tornado risk is very low (although not zero)," New Jersey 101.5 meteorologist Dan Zarrow said Friday.