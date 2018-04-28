Parkway, Route 78 delays to continue all weekend

MIDDLETOWN — A sunny weekend with special events and road work will make for continuing delays on the Garden State Parkway and Route 78 all weekend.

The New Jersey Marathon and the Asbury Park Music & Film Festival will draw people to the Jersey Shore who will have to deal with the work on a Parkway overpass. Two outer lanes between exits 109 and 114 will be closed.

Middletown-Lincroft Road, which runs under the bridge, will also be closed.

Two temporary steel beams were installed to shore up the bridge last October and are being replaced this weekend.

The work was set up on Friday morning, which created a multi-mile delay by Friday afternoon. The inner lanes are not affected.

Delays already developed on Saturday morning by 9 a.m.

New Jersey Turnpike Authority spokesman Thomas Feeney said there is a limited window of opportunity to do the work. Temperatures have to be at a certain minimum to allow for paving and the Turnpike Authority wanted to get the work done before the crush of summer traffic.

Routes 18, 34, 35 and 36 all offer good alternatives, according to New Jersey Fast Traffic's Bob Williams.

Work also continues on Route 78 westbound, where deteriorating roadway slabs are being replaced on the approach to the Delaware River Joint Bridge Commission's toll plaza. Only one lane will be available between Exit 3 for Route 173, the last exit in New Jersey before Pennsylvania.

The lane restriction has been in place the past several weekends, creating long delays on Saturdays.

Liz Jeressi contributed to this report