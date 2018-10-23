Parkway multi-vehicle crash and fire slows commute

CRANFORD — A multi-vehicle crash on the Garden State Parkway caused miles of backup to start the Tuesday morning commute.

New Jersey Fast Traffic said the crash northbound approaching exit 137 for Route 28 in Cranford involved five or six vehicles, including a pick up pulling a trailer that got turned around and another vehicle that caught fire.

Only one lane was allowed through as police, fire and first responders tended to those involved in the crash creating a multi-mile delay starting at the Driscoll Bridge. There was also a southbound rubbernecking delay.

The lanes were all closed temporarily for a medical helicopter to land on the highway around 7 a.m.

"There's no good way out of there once you're north of the Turnpike," New Jersey Fast Traffic's Bob Williams said, noting that the lanes in that area are narrow.

State Police have not yet returned a message.

