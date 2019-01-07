Parkey’s kick brings back Giant memories

As a Giants fan, I can totally relate to what the Bears fans are going through after watching Cody Parkey's kick hit the uprights in the NFC wild card playoffs. I thought this only happened to us! We could go down the list of wild finishes between these teams starting with the "Miracle of The Meadowlands" when Joe Pisarcik's fumble led to Herman Edwards game winning touchdown, or we could go to "Miracle of the Meadowlands 2" where Desean Jackson's punt return caps off an unbelievable Eagles comeback.

But for this story, I'll go with the 61 yard field winning goal by rookie Jake Elliot with :01 second left last year which helped propel the Eagles to their first Super Bowl win and drop the Giants to 3-11. Many say it was the turning point for both teams.

As a Giants fan who watched Super Bowl XXV, where Scott Norwood's missed field goal that gave Big Blue, I can sympathize with Parkey's pain. I can see crowds chanting "doink doink doink," every time he attempts a field goal, that is if in fact he ever attempts one in the NFL again.

Parkey's last kick was the fifth time this season that Parkey hit the post, though this one was tipped by an Eagle:

You can make the argument that since it's so much harder, why not give a kicker an extra point or two if they hit it rather than penalize them? Could make for a more interesting game.

