Parents win court battle to kick out 30-year-old son

New Jersey has had its share of family drama end up in court. There was the case of Caitlyn Ricci and her divorced parents, where the daughter took them to court demanding they pay for her college even though she had moved out of the house and wanted nothing to do with them. Basically she wanted to be emancipated yet wanted their money.

Then there was Rachel Canning, who also sued her parents for college money even though she also had moved out. The difference here was this was an intact marriage that the courts were getting involved in.

Well, here comes a twist. Across the border in New York is a court case where the parents took their child to court. Christina and Mark Rotondo tried explaining to their 30 year old son that it was time he move out of the house. He never took them seriously. On Feb. 2 they gave him the following note.

"After a discussion with your Mother, we have decided you must leave this house immediately. You have 14 days to vacate. You will not be allowed to return. We will take whatever actions are necessary to enforce this decision."

Soon after the couple sought legal advice then served another notice on February 13 saying he had 30 days to move out. Five days later they followed it up with another note with the following advice:

"1) Organize the things you need for work and to manage an apartment. Note: You will need stuff at (redacted). You must arrange the date and time through your Father so he can set it up with the tenant.

2) Sell the other things you have that have any significant value, (e.g. stereo, some tools etc.). This is especially true for any weapons you may have. You need the money and will have no place for the stuff.

3) There are jobs available even for those with a poor work history like you. Get one - you have to work!

4) If you want help finding a place your Mother has offered to help you."

Their son still didn't take the hint. Another note came dated March 5 saying...

"So far we have seen no indication that you are preparing to leave. Be aware that we will take any appropriate actions necessary to make sure you leave the house as demanded."

A final notice came on March 30 and he still refused to leave so it landed before a judge with the parents filing for an ejectment proceeding.

The son told the judge all he wanted was 6 months just like a tenant would get. He also claimed that for the past eight years he "has never been expected to contribute to household expenses, or assisted with chores and the maintenance of the premises, and claims that this is simply a component of his living agreement."

Wow.

The judge didn't buy it. He granted the eviction saying the parents gave sufficient notice. You tell us, was it right or wrong for parents to go to court to get their son to move out?

