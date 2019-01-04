CAMDEN — Investigators have identified the skeletonized remains of a baby that were found in October in a city alleyway but questions remain about how the child died and what his parents knew about it.

Prosecutors on Friday said the badly decomposed body was that of 1-year-old Jah’vi Brown.

Bizarrely, the little boy was reported missing by his parents for the first time on Dec. 6, more than 50 days after the child's anonymous and rotting corpse had been found discarded on the 800 block of Mt. Ephraim Avenue. The remains were spotted by a passerby.

Prosecutors say Jah’vi's father, Anthony Burnett, 25, of Camden, went to the Bellmawr Police Department on Dec. 6 "regarding a custody issue" with the child's mother, Tynaizha Brown, 23 of Bellmawr. A statement by the Camden County Prosecutor's Office on Friday did not elaborate.

Prosecutors did not say whether either parent has been charged with a crime.

Investigators say the child had last been seen on Aug. 20 in Bellmawr.

Prosecutors say investigators identified the remains using a DNA sample from the missing boy.

Authorities now are asking relatives, friends and neighbors who may have information about Jah’vi or when they last saw him to call Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Matt Barber at 856-225-5166, Camden County Metro Detective Sean Miller at 609-706-6590 or Bellmawr police Sgt. Bill Perna at 609-471-1079.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .