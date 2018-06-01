PARAMUS — Despite her comments to the contrary, Paramus superintendent of schools Dr. Michele Robinson was likely aware of the most recent suspension of driver Hudy Muldrow's license.

Robinson, in a statement last week, said that "nothing that was provided to the district by the state reflected that the driver had any moving violations." Robinson also said that the district was told that Muldrow was a driver in good standing and eligible to operate a school bus.

But a letter sent to Robinson by the state Department of Education on Dec. 21, 2017, obtained and posted by NorthJersey.com, informed Robinson about the suspension of the 77-year-old's "S" endorsement, "P" endorsement, and his driver's license, and the expiration of his medical certificate. The suspensions, according to the letter, make him ineligible to transport school children.

In capital letters in the middle of the letter, she is asked to confirm her compliance with the letter. The newspaper did not post her response.

A spokeswoman for the Motor Vehicle Commission told New Jersey 101.5 that Muldrow has eight speeding violations on his record since 1957, when he first got his license. The most recent speeding violation was in 2001, resulting in two points against his license. The record does not indicate what speed he was going.

His license was most recently suspended in December. MVC officials told NJ.com that most of the suspensions were for parking tickets and administrative actions.

He was involved in at least one other crash, but the record does not indicate who was at fault.

Prosecutors said Muldrow was driving one of three buses taking fifth graders from the East Brook Middle School to their class trip on May 17. After missing the exit for Waterloo Village, he is alleged to have driven across three lanes and into the path of a dump truck in order to reverse direction, by using an emergency road in the median.

The father of 10 was charged with two counts of death by auto.

Muldrow was released Wednesday morning from the Morris County Jail after the Superior Court judge in his detention hearing listened to prosecutors argue that he remain behind bars. Conditions of Muldrow's release include the surrender of his driver's license, having no contact with victims or their families, remaining in the state, and notifying the court of any change of address. He also will need to periodically report to authorities.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ.

More from New Jersey 101.5: