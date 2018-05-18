Paramus teacher killed in Route 80 bus crash identified by family

PARAMUS — East Brook Middle School was full of flowers, purple ribbons and tears the morning after a teacher and student lost their lives in a bus crash on Route 80 heading to a class trip on Thursday.

The teacher, identified by a family member to the New York Times as Jennifer Williamson, was fondly remembered on Friday by students and staff who left flowers at the foot of a sign outside the school.

Williamson and the student were among 45 people on board the bus, which was hit by a dump truck en route to Waterloo Village.

Her husband, Kevin Kennedy, said in a statement released to News 12 New Jersey he was "in shock, devastated and totally crushed" by the crash.

PAaamus students returned to class on Friday but grief counselors were on hand nd PAARC testing postponed until next week. Police were also present at the school.

Savana Clark, 12, told NorthJersey.com that Williamson was her favorite teacher and made everything in her class fun.

A former student told CBS News York Williamson was one of her favorite teachers. "She cared a lot about every student that she had," the girl said.

DOT video shows the bus may have crossed three lanes of Route 80 and into the path of a dump truck while trying to make a U-turn after missing its exit according to NBC 4 New York, citing camera footage described by multiple sources.