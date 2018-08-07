Paramus AMC to show Bo Burnham’s ‘Eighth Grade’ for free Aug. 8

Eighth Grade , written and directed by comedian Bo Burnham, is in now open nationwide after an initially small release. The movie follows Kayla ( Elsie Fisher ), a shy teenager, through her last week of eighth grade. It has been praised for it's painfully realistic look at middle school and currently has 98% on Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer .

A24, Eighth Grade 's production company, acknowledges that with its R rating, the audience that would most relate to the film may not be able to easily see it. This in mind, on August 8, movie theaters across the nation will show the film without charge and without enforcing the age limit that comes along with the R rating.

New Jersey's screening will take place at AMC Garden State 16 in Paramus at 7:00PM. Tickets can be picked up at the theatre starting one hour before showtime and will be given out on a first come, first serve basis.

Questions? Email info@A24film.com .

