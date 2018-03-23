HOPEWELL — A man who allegedly left a cardbox with the message "what if this was a bomb" outside the mailroom of an apartment building was charged with making a terroristic threat on Thursday.

Hopewell Township Police Chief Lance Maloney said Masanoly Aiken, 56, left the package with the message in question at Hopewell Gardens on Denow Road in Hopewell. It was found around 5 p.m. Thursday. Residents of the east wing of the 55-and-over community were evacuated as the State Police bomb squad and Mercer County Sheriff's Department K9 unit checked the package, police said.

After two hours, the package was determined to be harmless, and residents were allowed back to their homes.

The building is located next to a bank and daycare center. A shopping plaza with a Stop & Shop supermarket is across the street, with power transmission lines running parallel to the road.

Police said Aiken, who was at the scene, was also charged with causing or risking widespread injury or damage.

Police said that Aiken was being held in Hopewell Township.

