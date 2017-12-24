Contact Us
Owner injured in Ocean County distillery fire

By Associated Press December 24, 2017 11:46 AM
LACEY TOWNSHIP — Police say an explosion at a Jersey Shore distillery sent the owner to the hospital with burns.

Lacey Township police say the blast in a distillery tank was reported just after 2 p.m. Saturday at Island Beach Distillery.

Police said 38-year-old Peter Martorelli was flown to the burn center at Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston.

His wife, Tina, wrote on Facebook that he had first- and second-degree burns on his legs but wasn’t seriously injured.

She said the blast caused “minimal damage” to Ocean County’s first run distillery, which opened in August. Peter Martorelli said the business would be closed for a few weeks.
