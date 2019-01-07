Owe taxes to NJ? Amnesty program ends in just days

The clock is ticking in New Jersey for those who owe the state back taxes to take advantage of a tax amnesty program.

The deadline is midnight, Jan. 15. Those who are eligible owe taxes from between Feb. 1, 2009 and Sept. 1, 2017.

"We have over 47,000 people who have called our hotline number, and over 5100 emails requesting assistance have come in," Frank Liberi, tax amnesty administrator for the New Jersey Division of Taxation, said.

He couldn't yet put a dollar figure on the amount raised through the program, and said that wouldn't be available until a few weeks after it concludes.

Those who do not take advantage of the program will incur a 5 percent penalty in addition to all other penalties or interest incurred.

The state offices will be open on Saturday, Jan. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 14 until 8 p.m., and on Tuesday, Jan. 15 until midnight, in addition to usual business hours.

You can call the amnesty hotline at 800-781-8407, or go online to taxamnesty.nj.gov .

