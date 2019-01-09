Overturned truck spills milk onto Turnpike, creates big delays

ELIZABETH — A tractor trailer that overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike had an impact on the early part of the Wednesday morning commute.

State Police said the truck spilled its load of milk onto the outer lanes just north of Exit 13 for the Goethals Bridge in Elizabeth and was engulfed in flames just before 2 a.m. It was the only vehicle involved in the crash, according to police.

Police would not disclose the status of the driver except to say that the State Police crime scene and fatal investigative units were called to the scene.

Vehicles involved in the investigation and cleanup were taking up lanes in both the inner and outer lanes, creating multi-mile northbound delays.

NJ Transit and other buses that travel that area of the Turnpike could be delayed, according to New Jersey Fast Traffic's Bob Williams.

