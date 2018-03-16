Overturned dump truck closes Route 295 in Mercer County

LAWRENCE (Mercer) — An overturned dump truck that spilled its load of rocks closed down a portion of a Central Jersey highway on Friday morning.

The truck overturned on Route 295 south (the old Route 95 north) just past Exit 7 for Route 206 in Lawrence, according to Sgt. Lawrence Peele, a spokesman for the State Police.

All lanes were closed after 10 a.m. for clean up of the rocks and the truck. A multi-mile delay developed on the road and on Route 206. Traffic from Route 295 south was forced to exit at Route 206 south.

Peele said the driver was taken to Helene Fuld Medical Center in Trenton for non-life-threatening injuries.

Peele did not yet know what led to the overturn and how many vehicles were involved.

It was just another headache for New Jersey commuters Friday. The Portal Bridge that carries NJ Transit and Amtrak trains on the Northeast Corridor between Newark and New York was closed for part of the morning because the century-old bridge was stuck in the "up" position.

