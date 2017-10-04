Overturn causes major delays approaching the Lincoln Tunnel

TRENTON — Overturned vehicles created commuter nightmares in both North and South Jersey on Wednesday morning.

An overturn on Route 3 eastbound, east of the New Jersey Turnpike, created large, multi-mile delays on the main approach to the Lincoln Tunnel. Traffic exiting onto Route 3 from the Turnpike's eastern spur was also backed up for several miles.

The Holland Tunnel and George Washington Bridge picked up extra volume from drivers avoiding Route 3.

NJ Transit buses into the Port Authority Bus Terminal were also affected by the delays.

The overturn was cleared from the roadway by 7 a.m.

The delay compounded the commute for riders of NJ Transit's Gladstone Branch, who sought other means into New York when service on the line was suspended.

In South Jersey, the westbound Atlantic City Expressway was closed by a dump truck that overturned from the eastbound lanes.

Video sent in a tweet by Fox Philadelphia showed crews putting out the fire.

The closure did not cause major delays as drivers used Route 30 and Route 40 as alternatives.

