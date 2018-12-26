Our favorite Christmas cocktails

We've had a lot of requests for some of the delicious drinks our team has shared during the morning show.

As many of you are relaxing at home this Christmas season, we thought it would be a great time to share two of the house favorites.

Eric Scott's Hot Buttered Rum

This is truly more of a full meal, delicious and buttery. Get the recipe HERE .

And of course, Patrick Lavery's winning Eggnog recipe ! It's so good that we stopped doing the annual Nog-mass contest. We just eagerly anticipate Patrick bringing in enough to share.

