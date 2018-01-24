Subscribe to 'Forever 39' on iTunes

It’s been well-documented that Americans don’t get a lot of vacation time when compared to the rest of the world. In the latest report by “Project: Time Off,” the group finds American workers took 16.2 days of vacation in 2015. That compares to countries like Australia and Canada, where workers typically get six weeks of paid time off.

With so many of us getting so little time to take a break from the 9-to-5 grind, vacations are a big deal! So imagine spending months to plan the perfect vacation to St. Thomas … only to walk away disappointed with your accommodations, your dining experiences, and your costly excursions. For those of you that like to travel, you know not every place is going to be a winner.

On this Forever 39 episode, we chat about the places that we’ve traveled that have been a total letdown. Amsterdam, Jamaica, and Las Vegas all make the list. Have you ever gone somewhere on vacation that was a total disappointment? What made it disappointing? Email us at forever39@nj1015.com.

Also from this week’s Forever 39 podcast — Men and Valentine’s Day. PLUS: Surprising ways you’re wasting money. Click on the podcast player above to hear the entire episode.

— Annette and Megan, Forever 39

