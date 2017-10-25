Opportunity NJ works to make the state affordable

One of the biggest things we frequently discuss on the show is the affordability. We have Millennials leaving this state in droves or staying home with their parents longer because NJ is just too expensive to live in. The question is, how do you fix it?

I posed that question to Michele Siekerka and Tom Bracken, co-chairs of the Affordability Summit. Michele and Tom have worked on Opportunity New Jersey, a group that works together to bring affordability back to the state.

As the governor's race heats up, the group is looking to the candidates to work with them when either Kim Guadagno or Phil Murphy get in office. Opportunity New Jersey wants to bring solutions and ideas to the new governor's desk, so that affordability can be achieved.

Here's a clip from our on air segment discussing how Opportunity New Jersey plans to bring affordability back to the Garden state.

