Operation Dreamlift —NJ’s finest step up to help kids

Always great to see people stepping up to help kids in need.

Every year, the Sunshine Foundation raises money to help send 100 special needs kids off to a day that many have only dreamed about...a trip to Disney World in Orlando.

My friend Pete Stilianessis, who is the president of the New Jersey State Troopers NCO Association, was on hand to see the kids off with other members of New Jersey's Finest. He joined me on the air Friday and shared some outstanding pics and video from the big day.

You can help this worthy cause if you're able. Just click here and donate if you can!

