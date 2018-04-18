Only 1 of the next 7 days has rain in the forecast for NJ

For the first time in a while, we have more pleasant and dry days in the forecast than not! In a month that is renowned for "April showers," that is pretty rare. And pretty welcome, given the persistent active weather we've endured since about December.

Wednesday is shaping up nicely. I've removed the isolated shower chance, but also scaled back my temperature forecast slightly. There's a definite chill around Wednesday morning , with temperatures in the 30s. We'll enjoy mostly sunny skies for most of the day, with a stiff westerly breeze of 10 to 20 mph. High temperatures should end up in the mid to upper 50s — on the order of 5 degrees below normal for mid-April. Not exactly warm, but I'll still call it a pleasant day.

Clouds will increase Wednesday night ahead of our next storm system, which could deliver some showers after about Midnight.

To answer the riddle in this post's headline, the one potentially wet day in the next week will be Thursday . And even that's pushing it. The storm system is weak, and not even a direct hit. So we're looking at light and scattered showers, at the most — in other words, more off than on .

While Thursday afternoon will be fairly grey, dreary, and occasionally damp, we'll maintain temperatures in the upper 50s to about 60 degrees. A brisk wind may gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday will turn cooler, as a northwesterly wind keeps high temps in the lower to mid 50s. But we'll see a mix of sun and clouds (I almost called it a "mostly sunny" forecast). More importantly, Friday will be the first in a series of dry days.

Yes, that means we have a nice, quiet, dry forecast for the entire weekend! (About time!) Saturday will be partly sunny, with slightly below-normal high temperatures in the upper 50s. Sunday looks sunnier and slightly warmer, in the seasonable lower 60s. Winds will be light, making for a superb springtime spread of weather all weekend long.

And the dry, mild forecast continues for early next week with sunshine and 60s for Monday and probably Tuesday too . Our next substantial chance of rain doesn't show up until next Wednesday or Thursday at the earliest.

Hooray for an extended stretch of quiet, seasonable weather! We deserve it!

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.