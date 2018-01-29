One teen shot dead by another, was high school junior

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A 16-year-old boy shot by another teen on Friday night was identified as a junior at Egg Harbor Township High School.

An obituary and GoFundMe page identified the teen as Alejandro Gonzalez-Santos, originally from Winston-Salem, South Carolina. His funeral is set for Saturday morning at the Adams-Perfect Funeral Home in Northfield following a visitation.

Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said police were called to a home on Woodrow Avenue around 6:20 p.m. for what was first reported as someone having fallen dow a flight of stairs. A second person got on the phone and said someone had been shot. Santos was pronounced dead at the scene.

Santos worked at the Shop Rite supermarket in Somers Point and Castaway Cove in Ocean City, according to his obituary .

"Alex was such a great kid and he was doing so well, my kids grew up with him and everyone is feeling the loss of him very hard. Any help would be greatly appreciated," neighbor Jamie Schultz said on the GoFundMe page he created to help the family with funeral expenses.

Egg Harbor Township Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Gruccio the Press of Atlantic City both teens were students in the district and that grief counselors would be on hand. She has not yet returned a message seeking comment.

An autopsy determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the head and manner of death a homicide, Tyner said. He did not disclose a motive or otherwise discuss the circumstances of the shooting.

A 17-year-old boy was charged with aggravated manslaughter and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in connection to the death. He is being held at the Harborfields Youth Detention Center. His identity was not disclosed.

This incident came on the same weekend as an 11-year-old boy was shot by another child in Jersey City, police say.

