One teen dead, another facing charges after Newark car chase

WARREN — A short pursuit of two Newark teens in a stolen car ended with one dead and the other in custody facing charges, police said.

The incident happened early Friday morning, when police were called to the area of Ashwood Court after getting a report of suspicious people in the area, police said. Responding officers found a vehicle leaving the area, and after officers tried to stop the car, the driver sped away, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said.

The driver of the car, identified only as a 17-year-old male from Newark, went off the road in Bernards Township, causing the car to roll before hitting a utility pole, Robertson said.

A 14-year-old boy, identified as Alexis Pabon, was ejected from the vehicle as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to Robertson. No cause of death has yet been determined, pending an autopsy, Robertson said.

After the crash, the driver of the car attempted to flee the scene on foot, before he was chased down by police, Robertson said. He was also taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Robertson said the car was stolen in Warren Township, and said that in recent months the township has seen an increase in car thefts and burglaries.

The 17-year-old has been charged with second-degree death by auto, second-degree eluding, second-degree knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash, third-degree motor vehicle theft, and third-degree unlawful taking a means of conveyance.

Pabon was a former student at Avon Elementary School in Newark, according to a Facebook post by the school.

"Learning of his untimely passing has brought a heaviness to many within our school community," a post from the school said. "We pray for the solace of all affected by this loss."

The teen's Pop Warner team, the South East Stallions, was scheduled to hold a memorial for him on Monday night at the Shabazz High School Athletic Field.

A GoFundMe has been established to help Pabon's family. the page says simply that "Alexis was in a car accident and didn't make it," adding "please help us with anything his mom would really appreciate it." Since it was established on Saturday, the page has raised just $20 of a $1,000 goal.

