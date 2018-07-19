One of the most gorgeous spots in NJ is just a bike ride away!
It’s so amazing how much we take for granted here in New Jersey. Of course we’re all used to being within a pretty easy drive to a lot of gorgeous beaches. But since I moved to my new neighborhood I discovered a magnificent paradise it’s actually only a bike ride away. I feel so fortunate to have stumbled upon some of the hidden trails of this Monmouth County gem. Although I have been here many times over the years, I never explored it by bike and some of the trails are absolutely stunning.
To get here by bike, you would probably have to live in Ocean Township or Monmouth County. But I’m sure there are some equally picturesque places just a bike ride away from where you live in New Jersey. You just have to take some time to explore.
