One of the most gorgeous spots in NJ is just a bike ride away!

It’s so amazing how much we take for granted here in New Jersey. Of course we’re all used to being within a pretty easy drive to a lot of gorgeous beaches. But since I moved to my new neighborhood I discovered a magnificent paradise it’s actually only a bike ride away. I feel so fortunate to have stumbled upon some of the hidden trails of this Monmouth County gem. Although I have been here many times over the years, I never explored it by bike and some of the trails are absolutely stunning.