One more day of splendid Spring weather for New Jersey

Wednesday's forecast is practically a "copy-paste" of Tuesday's pleasant weather. We do have some noteworthy changes ahead, including a few rain chances that will hopefully knock some of the pollen out of the air.

We're starting off Wednesday morning with some fog along the Jersey Shore. While the thickest of the fog looks to be just off the coast, I am seeing reduced visibility (below a mile) at Belmar, Atlantic City, and Wildwood. Patches of fog and low clouds will be an issue for most of the morning near the coast.

For the rest of Wednesday, sunshine should win the sky. High temperatures for most of New Jersey should reach the mid 70s. In our coastal counties — Monmouth, Ocean, Atlantic, and Cape May — it will be a bit cooler, in the mid to upper 60s. Again, overall, another nice early May day.

Wednesday night looks good too, with mostly clear skies and possible fog (especially along the coast). Overnight lows should dip into the lower 50s.

Change will be in the air on Thursday, as we get slightly warmer and noticeably more humid. A stiff breeze will pick up by Thursday afternoon, out of the south at 20+ mph. High temperatures could come close to 80 degrees for inland NJ. (Look for upper 60s along the coast.)

Then, along comes our next storm system — a front, that will push NW to SE through New Jersey between about 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday. Yes, we'll see some rain. But those showers and thunderstorms will be scattered — in other words, hit or miss. While there could be a few isolated downpours and stronger storm cells, rainfall totals look unimpressive as a whole. Additionally, the intensity of any storms/rain will likely pulse down after sunset Thursday (around 8 p.m.)

Behind the rain and behind the front will come drier weather and a slight cooldown for Friday. We'll enjoy mostly to partly sunny skies with highs around 70 degrees. Delightful.

As promised, we have a warmup ahead for the first half of the Mother's Day Weekend. But much of the weekend also looks unsettled (a.k.a. wet).

Saturday's high temperatures look to poke above 80 degrees for most of inland New Jersey. Even the coast should climb well into the 70s as a stiff southwesterly breeze overcomes the sea breeze to some extent. You'll feel some humidity in the air, and skies will be mostly cloudy.

Our next next storm system will arrive slowly and depart slowly, right in the middle of the weekend. Showers will be possible in North Jersey Saturday morning. But for most of the state, I think rain will hold off until Saturday late afternoon. Pockets of rain and potential thunderstorms are now looking likely from Saturday evening through Sunday morning. We'll taper off to scattered showers during the day on Sunday. However, truly dry weather doesn't look to return until early Monday morning.

Monday looks pleasant with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s, before potentially stormy weather returns by the middle of next week.