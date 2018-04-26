One killed when teen drives into oncoming traffic, police say

SAYREVILLE — One person was killed on Wednesday when a 17-year-old hit an SUV head-on, killing its driver, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey.

Carey said no charges have been filed against the boy, who drove a Dodge Ram pickup truck into oncoming traffic on Raritan Street around 2:20 p.m., and struck a Hyundai SUV carrying four passengers, two adults and two children.

The SUV passengers and driver were all taken to taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Medical Center in New Brunswick where the driver was pronounced dead from his injuries, according to Carey, while the teen was hospitalized at Raritan Bay Medical Center.

The identities of anyone involved in the crash have not been disclosed.

An alert from Sayreville Police indicated the crash took place in front of Walgreens. The City of South Amboy on its Facebook page said that Raritan Street was closed between Washington Road and Route 9 for an investigation on Wednesday afternoon.

Carey asked anyone with information about the crash to call Sayreville Police at 732-727-4444 or 732-745-8842.

