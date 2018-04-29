One killed in Route 18 crash in Colts Neck, police say

COLTS NECK — One person was killed and one hospitalized in a crash early Sunday morning on Route 18 in Monmouth County.

The 54-year-old driver of a 2009 Mercedes Benz C350C was pronounced dead at the scene on Route 18 southbound near Route 537 and their 52-year-old passenger hospitalized with non-threatening injuries following the crash, according to Chris Swendeman, a spokesman for the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

Swendeman did not disclose the identities of either person or the circumstances of the crash.

The road was shut between Routes 34 and 537 in Colts Neck around 4 a.m. There was no access to Route 18 from either road.

The closure was expected to remain in place until at least 10 a.m., according to Swendeman.

New Jersey Fast Traffic reported the incident as a shooting, but a spokesman for the Prosecutor's Office would not confirm.

