NEWARK — A crash involving three trucks on the New Jersey Turnpike killed at least one person on Tuesday morning, police said.

New Jersey State Police vehicle (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ)

State Police spokesman Lt. Ted Shafer said the crash happened around 9:40 a.m. in the outer lanes near Exit 14 in Newark. One of the tractor trailers involved was a UPS truck and another was a dump truck. A fuel spill also needed to be cleaned following the collision.

The circumstances of the crash remain unclear and are still under investigation, according to Shafer, who did not disclose the name of the deceased.

The incident also caused multi-mile delays in both the inner and outer lanes.