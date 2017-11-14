One killed in Applebee’s shooting on Route 1 in Lawrence

LAWRENCE (Mercer) — Police are looking for a black SUV in connection with a fatal shooting at an Applebee's early Tuesday.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said Devin Smith, 23 , of Lawrence was shot in the head as he sat at the bar around 12:25 a.m. inside the restaurant on Route 1 northbound, near the Quaker Bridge Mall.

The suspect was described as a black man in his mid-20s. He left the property in the SUV and headed north on Route 1, according to police.

(Brian McCarthy)

No other injuries were reported in the incident, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

Customers were escorted to their cars after being questioned by police, according to 6ABC Action News.

The Dunkin' Donuts that shares the same building as Applebee's remained open for business.

Police vehicles and tape remained around the parking lot the eatery all morning. The body of the shooting victim was removed from the restaurant around noon, according to photo journalist Brian McCarthy.

Lawrence Township police said it was the first homicide in the township since 2001.

Toniann Antonelli, Bob Williams and Dave Kirby contributed to this report

