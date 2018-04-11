“One Good Reason” by Paul Carrack — Doyle’s ‘Not-So-Top-10′ List

Paul Carrack has had a pretty incredible career. He was a member at various times of the following groups: Ace ("How Long" #3 in 1975), Squeeze (he sang lead on “Tempted”), Mike + The Mechanics (singer on “Silent Running” and “The Living Years"), Roxy Music, and Nick Lowe and His Cowboy Outfit. That’s a pretty good resume, and it doesn’t even include his solo work.

But it wasn’t one of his hits from those groups I requested of Big Joe, it was one of his solo hits. He charted nine Top 40 hits in all. His biggest solo hit was “Don’t Shed A Tear” which peaked at #9 in early 1988. The song I requested was the follow up to that smash, “One Good Reason,” which was also the name of the album that spawned both hits. While “One Good Reason” didn’t do as well commercially as “Don’t Shed A Tear,” I think it is just as good a song. It peaked at #28 in 1988. While some might not consider that to be a big enough it, I feel it still deserves some airplay. Unfortunately, it won’t get that airplay here because Big Joe ignored my request.

