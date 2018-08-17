One Freehold Township teen girl still missing

NEW BRUNSWICK — One missing Freehold Township teen has been located at Rutgers University, and another remains missing — but is believed to be nearby.

Freehold Township police said Jocelyn Zaveckas, 15, was found by Rutgers Police at the New Brunswick campus around 8 p.m. on Thurdsay night.

Zaveckas and Kayla Destefano, 16, both left a home on Jackson Mills Road in Freehold Township on Wednesday night and were last seen about 8:50 p.m. walking the road near Chandler Road in Jackson, police have said. Destefano is believed to be in New Brunswick, according to police.

Police, who believed the girls were runaways, did not disclose how or why the pair was New Brunswick.

Destefano was described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, 139 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a scar on her left arm.

Police asked anyone with information about the Destefanos' whereabouts at 732-462-7500.

