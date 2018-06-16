One dead in Route 18 crash near Route 34

COLTS NECK — One person was killed in a crash on Route 18 on Friday night.

The southbound lanes were closed at Route 34 around 10:15 p.m for the investigation of the crash, according to alerts sent by Colts Neck police via social media.

Northbound traffic was unaffected. The southbound lanes reopened around 1:30 a.m.

Colts Neck Police Sgt. Daniel DeVito said one person died in the crash but would not disclose additional details Saturday morning.

Police told RLS Metro Breaking News that several people were injured in the single-vehicle crash. One person who was ejected was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

DeVito asked anyone with information about the crash to call police at 732-780-7323.