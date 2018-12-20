One dead in Edison gas station shooting

EDISON — Details are few about a fatal shooting at a Central Jersey gas station early Thursday.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey told ABC 7 Eyewitness News a person walked into the Speedway gas station on Amboy Avenue in Edison around 4:30 a.m. and left with a "drawer full of cash." As the person walked out he fired one fatal shot at the clerk, according to Carey.

A second employee at the gas station was not injured.

Carey told the news outlet the suspect has not been apprehended.

Police at the scene told RLS Metro Breaking News they responded to the scene after an attempted robbery and shots were fired.

The gas station is located just north of Route 440 and exit 10 of the New Jersey Turnpike.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office is leading the investigation.

Police respond to a shooting at a Speedway on Amboy Ave in Edison (RLS Metro Breaking News)

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .

More from New Jersey 101.5: