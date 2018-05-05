On hot day, NJ woman leaves baby in car to run into store

SECAUCUS — A mom who said she left her 22-month-old child in the car while she went to use the restroom in a store was arrested Friday afternoon.

With temperatures in the lower 80s, police officers who were at the shopping center on another call noticed the child inside the white BMW with the windows rolled up around 2 p.m., police Capt. Dennis Miller told NJ.com.

The toddler did not respond to officers' knocks on the window. As they prepared to break a window, the boy's mother, a 43-year-old Jersey City woman, came running out of TJ Maxx, according to Miller.

CBS New York identified the mother as Mariya Dorosheva.

The baby was sleeping and was in good health, according to Miller, who said he was turned over to state Child Protection and Permanency. Video showed the mother in handcuffs being taken to police headquarters. She was charged with endangering the welfare of a child

The woman was later released but declined to speak with reporters waiting outside, according to News 12 New Jersey. Video showed her holding the child as she and her husband walked to their car.