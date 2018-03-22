On-duty officer accused of taking cop car to slash ex’s tires

EDISON — A veteran police officer is accused of driving an unmarked car to his ex-wife's home and slashed her tires, three sources told NJ.com .

Captain J.T. Miller, a spokesman for New Brunswick Police, told the news site that the officer went to Hiram Square in New Brunswick around 10 p.m. on Monday but did not disclose details of the incident because it is considered a domestic dispute.

Edison Township Attorney William Northgrave acknowledged the incident in a statement but said he would not comment directly on a personnel matter.

"It has been brought to our attention that there was an issue Monday night involving one of our police officers. That matter is actively under investigation. Further comment would be inappropriate at this time except to say the police officer involved has been relieved of his badge and service weapon pending further investigation,” Northgrave said in a statement.

NJ.com identified the officer as Paul Pappas, a 15-year-veteran of the department.