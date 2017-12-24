Contact Us
Officer safe after police car hit in South Jersey shooting

By Adam Hochron December 24, 2017 8:52 AM
Millville Police Department via Facebook
Millville Police Department via Facebook

MILLVILLE — A bullet that hit a patrol car on Saturday night shattered two of the vehicle’s windows, but did not cause any injury to the officer inside the car.

The incident happened around 6:45 when police say a bullet hit the passenger side front window of the patrol car before hitting the driver’s side window. The officer, who was not identified, was not hit by the bullet, but was taken to Inspira Medical Center in Vineland to be evaluated. The officer was later released from the hospital, according to the department.

Police investigating the incident reported finding 12 spent bullet casings at the scene. It is not believed that the patrol car was the target of the shooting, according to the department. A second report of shots fired was received an hour after the first, with police reporting finding three more bullet casings at the scene of that report, according to police. There were no injuries reported from that incident as well.

Police are asking anyone with information about the events of Saturday night to call 856-825-7010 or 856-825-2182. Information can also be submitted by texting millvillepd and the information to TIP411.

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com

