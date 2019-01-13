Off duty NJ State Police trooper helps with Lakewood DWI arrest

LAKEWOOD — An off duty State Police trooper helped several Lakewood officers chase down a suspected drunk driver on Saturday night.

A Jackson man sideswiped a van at Cross and James Streets around 8 p.m., Lakewood police Lt. Jason Pederson told the Asbury Park Press , and took off in his damaged Mercedes. The crash was witnessed by the off-duty trooper who pursued the man along on James Street with several Lakewood officers, according to Pederson.

Pictures of the incident posted by the Lakewood Scoop showed a car with a flat tire, front end damage and fluid leaking out of the car onto the street.

Lakewood Police and State Police did not immediately return messages about the incident.

