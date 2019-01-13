Off duty NJ State Police trooper helps with Lakewood DWI arrest

Area where an off-duty State Police trooper chased a suspected drunk driver into the woods in Lakewood (The Lakewood Scoop)

LAKEWOOD — An off duty State Police trooper helped several Lakewood officers chase down a suspected drunk driver on Saturday night.

A Jackson man sideswiped a van at Cross and James Streets around 8 p.m., Lakewood police Lt. Jason Pederson told the Asbury Park Press, and took off in his damaged Mercedes. The crash was witnessed by the off-duty trooper who pursued the man along on James Street with several Lakewood officers, according to Pederson.

Pictures of the incident posted by the Lakewood Scoop showed a car with a flat tire, front end damage and fluid leaking out of the car onto the street.

Lakewood Police and State Police did not immediately return messages about the incident.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from NJ 101.5

 

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Lakewood, Newsletter, Ocean County
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top