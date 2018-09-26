Off-duty cop chased another officer, pulled a gun, police say

SOUTHAMPTON — An off-duty police officer alleged to be involved in a road rage incident last year with another off-duty cop has been indicted on charges he pointed his weapon at the other officer and chased after him before his arrest.

The incident happened on Nov. 1, when an off-duty officer from Lumberton saw Sgt. Teddy Cerra, 43, driving in an erratic manner , Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said. Cerra was an officer with the Franklin Township Police Department at the time of the incident.

The Lumberton officer reported the erratic driving to police dispatch and followed Cerra until a confrontation on a roadside in Southampton, Coffina said.

After the confrontation, the Lumberton officer reported Cerra had pointed his gun at him before seeing the other man's badge, the prosecutor's office said. The Lumberton officer then got back in his car and drove away with Cerra following quickly behind him, Coffina said. Cerra was eventually taken into custody by State Troopers, but only after hitting another vehicle and a mailbox during the pursuit.

Cerra was indicted on charges of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, third-degree aggravated assault and fourth degree aggravated assault. He had already been charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor or drugs, and reckless driving.

At the time of his arrest, Cerra had been charged with armed robbery for allegedly stealing the other man's wallet. The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office has not yet responded to questions from New Jersey 101.5 about why those charges were not included in the indictment.

Coffina said Cerra is currently suspended without pay. He is expected to be formally arraigned on the charges in the near future.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know as of Wednesday afternoon whether Cerra had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

More From New Jersey 101.5