Frustration grows as Murphy weighs signing NJ sports betting bill

OCEANPORT — After a long court battle sports betting is now legal in New Jersey, but Gov. Phil Murphy isn't ready to sign a bill to put regulations into effect.

The governor's hesitation to sign the bill was frustrating to Oceanport Borough Council President Joseph Irace who spent the weekend expressing his opinion on his Twitter account.

"Live from @MonmouthPark in beautiful Oceanport, NJ with the horse #SportsBetting with Paco Lopez up for trainer Jason Servis and owner Dennis Drazin! Governor Murphy can’t stop this one," Irace tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

"For those who really believe Governor Murphy is still 'reading the bill' that his staff helped create, it took me 30 minutes to go through the whole thing," read another tweet.

The Republican told MoreMonmouthMusings it was "unfortunate and frustrating" that the bill was not signed immediately.

Legislators seemed to be encouraging the operators of Monmouth Park to begin accepting bets once they passed the legislation. Mommouth Park was ready to go once the legislature was on the governor's desk, but then backed off when the state racing Commission sent a letter to all tracks including Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford and Freehold Raceway, warning them not to jump the gun.

"Any track that starts taking bets before the governor signs the bill jeopardizes its ability to become licensed to offer sports betting," warned Racing Commission Director Frank Zanzuccki.

Monmouth County state Senator Declan O'Scanlon in a statement wondered about Murphy's motivation in not signing the bill immediately.

"There is no practical reason why Monmouth Park cannot start accepting wagers while that’s happening–the sky won’t fall, lions won’t roam the streets, locusts won’t ravage our fields," the Republican senator said.

“The Governor is standing before two choices in this scenario: either he’s the hero or he’s the villain. There is simply no in between. So far he is choosing, inexplicably and disappointingly, to be the latter. I’m holding out hope that he heads in the other direction and quickly realizes this was a blatantly wrong move.

Democrat Assemblyman Vin Gopal on his Facebook page also urged the governor to sign the bill.

"It is vital for Monmouth County’s local economy. The legislation passed both houses unanimously and I have spoken directly with the Governor regarding how important this is," Gopal wrote.

Murphy said he wanted to read the bill and "make sure we do what we do right." The governor made an overnight trip out of state on Saturday but returned Sunday to attend two events, according to his official schedule, which did not include any bill signings.